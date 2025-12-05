WATCH | Hyundai Grand i10 scores zero star crash rating in #SaferCarsForAfrica test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The report noted a strong probability of life-threatening injuries for the adult in the side impact test.

The Hyundai Grand i10, the brand’s best-selling car in South Africa, has scored a zero-star rating for adult occupant protection in a Global NCAP crash test.

The compact hatchback scored three stars for child occupant protection, but the test found serious shortcomings in adult occupant protection, which resulted in a high risk of life-threatening injuries, said Global NCAP.

The India-built Hyundai Grand i10 was tested as part of the #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign, and the results are valid for South Africa.

The Hyundai’s standard safety equipment includes driver and passenger front airbags, but none for side body or head protection and no electronic stability control (ESC).

The crash test report noted:

Concerning weak protection for the driver’s chest in the front impact test, there is a high risk of non-recoverable chest injuries, leading to a strong probability of life-threatening injuries for the adult in the side impact test. Maximum allowed injury levels in a critical body region such as the chest were exceeded, resulting in zero points for adult occupant protection.

In the front impact test, the bodyshell and footwell were rated as unstable and could not withstand further loading.

No standard side body or head protection, and seat belt reminder only for the driver. No standard ESC.

Richard Woods, CEO of Global NCAP, said: “It is unacceptable to see the continued double standard on safety in low- and middle-income countries. Democratising vehicle safety in Africa is a Global NCAP priority, and consumers deserve safer vehicles regardless of where in the world they live.”

Bobby Ramagwede, CEO of the Automobile Association of South Africa, said: “These results are deeply concerning and highlight a continuing pattern in which vehicles sold in Africa do not meet the same safety standards applied in other regions. South African motorists deserve better. The Hyundai Grand i10’s zero-star rating reinforces the urgent need for manufacturers to commit to equal safety for all markets.

“This result underlines why Africa urgently needs stronger regulatory standards and greater manufacturer accountability. The AA believes no vehicle should be sold here without side protection systems and ESC as standard. Safety should never be optional, and certainly not reserved for markets outside Africa.”

Hyundai Automotive South Africa has declined to comment on the report.

The Grand i10 was launched in South Africa in June 2014. The third generation was introduced in October 2020 and was facelifted in August 2023.

It is Hyundai’s most popular model in South Africa and was the seventh best-selling passenger car last month, with 1,308 sales.

Global NCAP is a UK-registered organisation working to improve the safety of vehicles in India and Africa and has conducted more than 100 safety assessments since 2014.

Three other vehicles have scored zero stars for adult protection in the #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign: the Nissan NP300 Hardbody in 2018, the Chery QQ3 in 2017 and the GWM Steed 5 in 2020.

The full list of crash tests is available here.