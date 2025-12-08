Toyota Gazoo Racing SA names four crews for 2026 Dakar Rally

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA) announced on Monday it will field four crews at the 2026 Dakar Rally, confirming a strengthened line-up for what is expected to be one of the longest and most varied editions of the event since its move to Saudi Arabia.

The rally runs from January 3 to 17.

The team will compete with the latest evolution of the GR Hilux IMT Evo, updated through 2025 to improve durability, handling and performance.

Confidence is high heading into the event, particularly after Saood Variawa and Francois Cazalet clinched the 2025 South African Rally-Raid Championship title. Juan Cruz Yacopini and Daniel Oliveras further boost the squad’s credentials after securing the FIA World Baja Cup crown.

TGRSA will enter these crews:

#211: Juan Cruz Yacopini (Argentina)/Daniel Oliveras (Spain);

#213: Saood Variawa (South Africa)/Francois Cazalet (France);

#218: Guy Botterill (South Africa)/Oriol Mena (Spain); and

#240: João Ferreira (Portugal)/Filipe Palmeiro (Portugal).

The team will compete with the latest evolution of the GR Hilux IMT Evo, updated through 2025 to improve durability, handling and performance. (Toyota)

“The team has worked incredibly hard throughout 2025, in competition and behind the scenes, to ensure we arrive at Dakar with a package capable of performing from Day One,” says team principal Shameer Variawa.

“Our testing programme with the latest GR Hilux IMT Evo has been extensive, and we’ve refined every area we possibly can. Dakar is unlike anything else in motorsport, but I believe we’re going into this year’s race with a strong, united team and four highly capable crews.”

A challenging, balanced 2026 route

The 2026 Dakar features a near-record competitive distance along a clockwise loop from Yanbu on the Red Sea, where the rally starts and finishes.

While the treacherous Empty Quarter is absent this year, organisers have introduced varied terrain, including long sandy expanses, technical tracks and rocky sections. Notable route features this year include:

fewer bivouacs, easing logistical strain on support crews;

two marathon stages — one in each week — a first for the Saudi-era Dakar, requiring competitors to overnight without mechanical assistance; and

a format that mixes high-intensity days with opportunities to regroup, including the rest day in Riyadh on January 10.

The route covers 13 stages, beginning with the prologue in Yanbu on January 3, pushing north the next day and eventually looping back to the Red Sea coast for the finish on January 17.

“Dakar is more than a race for us — it is the ultimate proving ground for the Hilux brand,” says Toyota South Africa Motors vice-president of marketing Glenn Crompton.

“The environment is harsh, the distances extreme and the conditions unpredictable. It gives us a platform to demonstrate the quality, durability and reliability that define Hilux, while also helping our engineers to keep building ever-better cars. We are proud of the role TGRSA plays on this global stage, and we look forward to another exciting chapter in 2026.”