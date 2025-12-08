What you’ll pay for the new Renault Captur in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pricing for the new Renault Captur range starts at R515,999.

The new second-generation Renault Captur made its Mzansi debut on Monday.

Parked next to the outgoing model, it showcases a host of striking cosmetic enhancements including a restyled front end sporting a horizontal radiator grille beset with Renault’s latest “Nouvel-R” logo. Designed to exude a more premium look, this feature is flanked by a pair of slender LED headlamps (standard on all three trim lines) and vertical half-diamond LED daytime running lights.

At the rear Renault has installed new transparent tail light clusters and a redesigned air diffuser. In South Africa three model derivatives are available:

the entry-level Techno rides on 17-inch steel wheels with plastic covers and features a matte black finish on its lower body, beltline and rear skid plates;

the mid-tier Iconic gets larger 18-inch alloy wheels and a gloss black finish on the aforementioned body parts; and

the flagship Esprit Alpine gets a bolder look with ‘ice black’ logos, gloss black window surrounds, 19-inch alloys, an aerodynamic front splitter and front/rear skid plates finished in slate grey matte.

Five exterior paint hues are available: Arctic White, Flame Red, Iron Blue, Oyster Grey and Urban Grey. An optional two-tone colour scheme allows customers to paint their roof and door mirrors in Highland Grey, Starry Black or Perle Beige.

Constructed using a generous amount of recycled materials, the cabin has received an extensive upgrade with all Captur models benefiting from a fancy new OpenR Link multimedia system with a 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen. Compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, this system runs Android Automotive 12 and offers access to a host of Google services such as Google Maps and Google Assistant. More apps are available to download from Google Play.

Also fitted as standard across the new Captur range is a fully customisable seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

Wheels range in size from 17 to 19 inches. (Renault)

Despite its entry-level status the Captur Techno comes fitted with manual air conditioning, height-adjustable driver’s seat, one-touch electric windows, rear parking sensors, automatic headlamps, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, hill start assist, keyless entry, reverse camera, two front USB-C ports and a six-speaker Arkamys audio system.

The Captur Iconic adds to this with automatic climate control, wireless charging, front parking sensors, an electric handbrake with auto-hold, electric power-fold side mirrors, height-adjustable passenger seat, electrochromic rearview mirror, interior LED lighting, two rear USB-C ports and four multi-sense drive modes: comfort, eco, sport and custom.

The range-topping Captur Esprit Alpine gains blind-spot monitoring, side parking sensors, heated front seats, six-way electrically adjustable driver and passenger seats with lumbar control, an electric sunroof with moveable fabric sunblind, occupant safe exit alert and a special interior styling package.

The latter offers a host of stylish upgrades including lots of blue trim detailing, aluminium pedals, front seats with Alpine logo and Alpine aluminium door sills.

All new Captur models come standard with an OpenR Link multimedia system with a 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen. (Renau)

Locally all Captur models are powered by the same 1.3l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 113kW and 270Nm of torque. This is sent to the front axle via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Performance is reasonably spritely with Renault claiming the 1,365kg Captur will zip from 0-100km/h in 9.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 193km/h. Fuel consumption across the combined cycle comes in at a claimed 6.6l/100km.

Now available at Renault dealers, pricing for the new Captur range is:

1.3 l Techno: R515,999;

Techno: R515,999; 1.3 l Iconic: R544,999; and

Iconic: R544,999; and 1.3l Esprit Alpine: R614,999.

Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.