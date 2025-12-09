BMW appoints Milan Nedeljkovic as CEO to replace Oliver Zipse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BMW’s supervisory board on Tuesday appointed Milan Nedeljkovic as the German carmaker’s new CEO with effect from May 14 2026, as the carmaker launches a new generation of models in a tough market environment.

Nedeljkovic, 56, currently the head of production, has worked for the group since 1993, it said.

The Serbian-born leader, who studied in Germany and Cambridge, Massachusetts, joined the group as a trainee and worked his way through several BMW locations in Germany before joining the management board in 2019.

The current CEO, Oliver Zipse, will resign, by mutual agreement with the supervisory board, on May 13 2026 — the day planned for the 2026 AGM.

Zipse, 61, whose mandate had been extended until 2026, will hand over the reins of a carmaker struggling to find its footing amid stiff competition from China and high US tariffs.

Those challenges saw the luxury carmaker cut its 2025 earnings forecast in October and are banking on the first model from the all-electric “Neue Klasse” series to drive growth in 2026.

Reuters