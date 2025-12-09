Changan drops pricing and specs for Hunter Turbo Diesel line-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Changan has announced detailed local pricing for its new Hunter Turbo Diesel double-cab bakkie range. Positioned against rivals such as the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max and VW Amarok, the Chinese newcomer is said to blend “rugged ability with modern design”.

Finished with tasteful chrome exterior accents, the Hunter line-up kicks off with the entry-level 4x2 variant. Riding on 17″ alloy wheels, it features aluminium side steps, front and rear mudguards, LED daytime running lights, a front bashplate and colour-coded door handles.

Inside, Changan has fitted black fabric upholstery, manually adjustable seats, a multifunction steering wheel, a 4.2″ driver display and a 10″ infotainment system. Other notable amenities include a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, a stop-start system, a refrigerated cubbyhole, cruise control, three USB ports and tyre pressure monitoring.

The 4x2 variant sports a maximum payload of 1,100kg. The 4x4 can carry 1,000kg. (Changan)

Safety features include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-start assist and hill-descent control. What is lacking is a locking rear differential, something which will hinder progress on slippery surfaces.

Be this as it may, the double cab still boasts a useful 226mm of ground clearance, a 28º approach angle and 27º departure angle — more than enough for choppy terrains.

The flagship Hunter Turbo Diesel 4x4 rolls on larger 18″ alloy wheels and features chrome-plated door handles, stainless steel sidesteps and a pair of functional roof rails.

A 10" touchscreen infotainment system is standard in all Hunter variants. (Changan)

Interior upgrades come in the form of keyless entry, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable seats, side curtain airbags, a 12V power socket in the load bed, automatic halogen headlamps and two additional loudspeakers (six up from four). A locking rear differential is fitted as standard.

Power on both Hunter models comes from the marque’s 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 110kW and 350Nm. Two-wheel drive models are paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while four-wheel drive versions gain a six-speed automatic transmission and a low-range transfer case for more serious off-road use.

Fuel consumption on the 4x2 comes in at a claimed 7.8l/100km, with the 4x4 registering a slightly higher 9.1l/100km. On an 80l tank this gives a driving range of 1,025km and 879km respectively.

Both Hunter variants have a load bed measuring 1,520mm long, 1,520mm wide and 500mm deep. The 4x2 offers a maximum payload of 1,100kg and the 4x4 1,000kg.

Pricing

Hunter Turbo Diesel 2.0l 2x4 manual: R449,900

Hunter Turbo Diesel 2.0l 4x4 automatic: R569,900

Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and a five-year/90,000km service plan.