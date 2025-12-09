INEOS to begin Grenadier Game Viewer production in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

INEOS says the conversion requires no chassis changes, preserving the Grenadier’s robust and well-proven ladder-frame structure.

INEOS Kavango will begin production of the all-new Grenadier Game Viewer — a dedicated safari-focused conversion of the Grenadier 4x4 — in early 2026.

The model, developed in Botswana, has been shown as a prototype at several events, including the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Travel Indaba and We Are Africa, where it attracted interest from reserves and safari lodges across sub-Saharan Africa, as well as operators in the US, Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Long- and extra-long-wheelbase Grenadiers will be shipped from INEOS’s Hambach plant in a partial-build state for conversion. These units will arrive without paint, rear seats, glazing, roof skin, tailgates, trims or nonessential electrical systems, allowing Kavango to complete the vehicle to safari specs.

The Game Viewer will be offered with seating layouts for four to nine rear passengers, depending on wheelbase. INEOS says the conversion requires no chassis changes, preserving the Grenadier’s robust and well-proven ladder-frame structure.

Buyers will be able to specify various seating configurations, storage options and roof designs. (Grenadier)

Buyers will be able to specify seating configurations, storage options and roof designs. The safari-ready model will also carry a factory-backed warranty, which INEOS describes as an industry first for a purpose-built game-viewing vehicle. Kavango will handle servicing, maintenance and repairs, with full component traceability and support.

Operators may also choose to maintain the vehicles themselves without affecting the warranty, provided approved procedures and genuine parts are used. INEOS Kavango, together with nearby Grenadier workshops, will offer training, spares, tooling and preferential parts pricing.

The company says four converted vehicles will enter service next month. These were built for Hidden Lodge, a new luxury property near Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

Though produced ahead of series production, the lodge’s units were completed as fully serviceable proof-of-concept vehicles and formed part of Kavango’s preparations for the 2026 production launch.