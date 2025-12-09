Jeep, Kia announce recalls affecting more than 18,900 SA vehicles

Motoring

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued notices for two separate vehicle recalls, affecting selected Jeep Wrangler units and several Kia models sold in South Africa.

Jeep Wrangler

Stellantis South Africa is recalling 323 Jeep Wrangler vehicles built between 2016 and 2018.

The company says dust accumulation inside the steering wheel clockspring may interfere with the airbag circuit, potentially triggering the airbag warning light or causing the driver’s airbag to fail during a collision.

Kia models

Kia South Africa has issued a broader recall covering 18,600 vehicles across multiple nameplates:

  • Sportage (SL, KM);
  • Sorento (XM);
  • Optima (TF);
  • Cerato (TD); and
  • Soul (AM).

These vehicles were sold through authorised dealerships between 2009 and 2015.

The Kia Soul is a long way from mainstream Kia models in terms of styling
Kia South Africa has issued a broader recall covering 18,600 vehicles including the first-generation Soul.

Kia says the affected units require an ABS fuse replacement. A faulty fuse could impair the anti-lock braking system, increase stopping distances and, in some cases, lead to engine bay damage.

The NCC urges all affected owners to contact an authorised dealership to arrange the required inspection and repairs. All work will be completed at no cost to consumers.

Related Articles