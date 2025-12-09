Range Rover shows new SV Black at Design Miami

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Range Rover has used the annual Design Miami fair to stage the US debut of its new SV Black derivative, presenting an installation titled “Dipped in Black” that examines the use of black in contemporary design.

The SV Black is the latest model in the brand’s flagship SV line. It adopts a uniform black exterior treatment, including a gloss black grille, matching bonnet lettering and a darkened grille oval. The model also features a set of giant 23″ gloss black alloy wheels and black brake callipers, while a black ceramic SV roundel appears at the rear.

The cabin is finished in near-aniline ebony leather with new single-panel seat covers designed to reduce visible seams. Other elements include black birch veneers, a satin-black ceramic gear shifter and expanded use of Moonlight Chrome trim.

The Design Miami installation placed the vehicle in a space inspired by Mies van der Rohe’s famed Seagram Building in New York. A recessed wall and a horizontal band of light referenced the building’s distinctive night appearance. Curated design objects were displayed along the illuminated strip, each chosen to reflect the themes of modernism, precision and minimalism that Range Rover associates with the design epoch of its SV Black.

Visitors also experienced a custom soundscape developed by award-winning music and sound design studio Father, which drew on the brand’s haptic technology. Range Rover said its new Sensory Floor system, available on its SV models, extends haptic feedback from the seats to the floor mats to create a more immersive audio experience.

A bespoke fragrance created by Aeir was used to complete the installation, which Range Rover said was intended to encourage visitors to consider black as a defining design element rather than a neutral absence of colour.