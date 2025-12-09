Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko leaves F1 team

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Red Bull announced the departure on Tuesday of motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, a major ally and supporter of four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen.

“It is very sad news that Helmut is leaving us,” Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies said in a statement on X. “He has been such an integral part of our team and of Red Bull’s entire motor racing programme for more than two decades.”

Reuters