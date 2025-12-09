Motoring

Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko leaves F1 team

Red Bull announced the departure on Tuesday of motorsport consultant Helmut Marko. (Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool)

Red Bull announced the departure on Tuesday of motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, a major ally and supporter of four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen.

“It is very sad news that Helmut is leaving us,” Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies said in a statement on X. “He has been such an integral part of our team and of Red Bull’s entire motor racing programme for more than two decades.”

Reuters

