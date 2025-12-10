Mercedes-Benz to join WTA Tour as long-term partner from 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Players, officials and guests at WTA tournaments can look forward to being chauffeured in an exclusive fleet of Mercedes-Benz vehicles from 2026 after the German automaker announced it had become the women’s tour’s premier partner on Wednesday.

The partnership was announced at a press conference at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart and will begin on January 1.

The partnership also makes Mercedes-Benz the WTA Tour’s exclusive automobile partner.

WTA founder Billie Jean King said a global brand like Mercedes-Benz standing with the women’s tour sends a message that “echoes far beyond tennis”.

“It says women’s sport matters and our athletes deserve to be seen, heard and given a global platform to shine and inspire,” King said in a statement.

“I am incredibly proud to see the WTA carrying our vision forward with purpose and passion.”

Mercedes-Benz said it would be present at nearly 30 WTA tournaments — which include WTA 1000, 500 and 250 events — next year, with more planned from 2027.

Reuters