New Kia Seltos levels up as bigger, bolder and smarter car

Vertical tail lamps stretching across the tailgate emphasise width and stability.

Kia has unveiled the new Kia Seltos, the second generation of its compact SUV.

On Wednesday Kia debuted the new car through an online world premiere, describing how it has has been re-engineered to offer a more confidence-inspiring driving experience, improved cabin space and smarter convenience features.

The Seltos is a player in one of the market’s most competitive segments against strong-selling compact SUV rivals that include the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Haval Jolion, VW T-Cross and Renault Duster.

Together with a bold redesign, the car’s length has grown from 4,365mm to 4,430mm and the height has slightly reduced to give the crossover a more low-slung look, enhanced by a floating roofline. The striking new design features a wider grille with Kia’s star map lighting signature and a dynamic welcome light sequence. There are flush door handles for enhanced aerodynamics and visual sophistication.

At the rear, vertical tail lamps extend across the tailgate to emphasise width and stability.

The Seltos is available in two trims:

a X-Line with dark gun metal finishes and reinforced lower garnishes that projects rugged capability; and

a GT-Line delivering a sportier aesthetic with sleek body-coloured accents.

The Seltos shifts upmarket with a redesigned cabin featuring twin 12.3-inch displays and premium materials. (KIA)

The interior of the all-new Seltos has been reimagined with an uncluttered layout and premium materials, with a column-type gear shifter that frees up the centre console.

A panoramic display combines two 12.3-inch screens with a dedicated climate control panel and an AI assistant powered by ChatGPT provides natural, conversational interaction.

Depending on the model, some of the comfort features include:

a wide panoramic sunroof;

customisable 64-colour ambient lighting;

reclining rear seats;

head-up display;

a digital key for secure smartphone-based vehicle access; and

premium Harman Kardon and Bose audio systems.

The second-generation Seltos is built on Kia’s new K3 platform with enhanced body rigidity, improved noise insulation and balanced chassis tuning to ensure stable handling with a smooth ride.

The Seltos is available as a front-wheel drive or an optional all-wheel drive with Terrain Mode, offering drive settings for Snow, Mud and Sand. A Drive Mode Select feature has Eco, Normal, and Sport.

At launch the new Seltos offers a choice of three petrol engines, with a hybrid to join the range in 2026. Along with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality for powering external devices, the hybrid model will introduce Kia’s Smart Regenerative Braking System 3.0 — a next-generation technology that automatically adjusts regenerative braking based on traffic flow and navigation data to optimise energy recovery.

The second-generation Seltos debuts a bolder face with a wider grille, Kia’s star-map lighting signature and flush door handles. (KIA)

Power-wise, the new Seltos gets more powerful petrol engines, while the diesel falls away:

The 1.6 l T-GDI turbocharged petrol engine is available in a standard output version which produces of 132kW and 265Nm, offered with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission or six-speed manual transmission.

T-GDI turbocharged petrol engine is available in a standard output version which produces of 132kW and 265Nm, offered with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission or six-speed manual transmission. It is also available as a high-output 1.6 l T-GDI with the power cranked up to 142kW, with torque remaining the same. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

T-GDI with the power cranked up to 142kW, with torque remaining the same. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. There is also a 2.0l normally-aspirate petrol engine with 110kW and 179 Nm, optimised for fuel efficiency.

The new Seltos comes with a suite of driver-assistance systems including highway driving assist, lane following assist, surround view monitor, forward collision-avoidance assist and safe exit warning.

Global production of the new Seltos begins in December starting with India, with a South African launch planned in 2026. The first-gen Seltos was introduced here in 2019 and is the Korean brand’s third best-selling vehicle after the smaller Sonet SUV and Pegas sedan. It is available in 1.5l petrol and 1.5l turbo petrol versions, and a 1.5l turbo diesel.