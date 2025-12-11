Goodwood Revival to celebrate 80 years of Vespa with special parade

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2026 Goodwood Revival will mark the brand’s eight decades with a parade of more than 300 pre-1967 Vespas, Lambrettas and other period scooters.

Each year the Revival opens with a parade of historically significant vehicles. In 2025 organisers assembled the largest collection of Volkswagen Type 2 Split Screens to appear at the event, ranging from fire engines to ice-cream vans. For 2026 the spotlight shifts to the classic scooter that became a cultural symbol of independence and freedom in post-war Europe.

The first Vespa prototype, the MP6, was built in 1946. Its distinctive buzzing engine note famously prompted Italian industrialist Enrico Piaggio to nickname it a “wasp” — vespa in Italian. Designed by Corradino d’Ascanio, the scooter went on to represent mobility and optimism during Italy’s post-war recovery.

The Vespa extended beyond transportation to fashion, design and youth culture. (Goodwood)

Vespa later became a global lifestyle icon, promoted in the 1950s under the slogan “Vespizzatevi! [Vespa ourselves]” and embraced by the UK’s Mod movement in the 1960s. Its influence extended beyond transportation to fashion, design and youth culture.

The scooter parade will run alongside the Revival’s full weekend schedule, which includes 15 races powered exclusively by sustainable fuels.

The Goodwood Revival will take place from September 18 to 20 2026 at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex, UK.