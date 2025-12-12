Bentley Flying Spur Speed sets winter lap record in Sweden

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Flying Spur Speed put its variable four-wheel drive system and rear-wheel steering to good use around the icy track.

The Bentley Flying Spur Speed has set a new winter lap record at the world’s northernmost active race circuit.

The achievement came at Drivecentre Arena in Fällfors, northern Sweden, about 160km from the Arctic Circle. The 3.3km track, a former military airbase, was covered in about 30cm of ice and snow. The Flying Spur Speed completed laps in under three minutes, with the fastest at 2:58 — the quickest ever in winter conditions at the facility.

The car’s agility was aided by its variable four-wheel drive system and rear-wheel steering. Despite the longest straight being only 450m, it reached a peak speed of 193 km/h, powered by a hybridised 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 producing a peak output of 575kW and 1,000Nm.

Despite the slippery conditions, the Flying Spur Speed managed a top speed of 193km/h. (Bentley)

Bentley said this latest hot lap draws on its history of icy milestones, including Ice Speed Records in 2007 and 2011 and a one-hour endurance record set by a Turbo R at Millbrook Proving Ground in the UK in 1986, averaging 225km/h around the facility’s banked bowl.

The record-setting car, registration Y15 BML, was customised to reflect the Turbo R from Bentley’s Heritage Collection. It features Brooklands Green paint with yellow pinstripes and an interior in Linen, Cumbrian Green and Open Pore Walnut, marking the Turbo R’s 40th anniversary.