Caterham Project V set for Tokyo unveiling in January

Caterham says the prototype is being used for testing as the company moves towards full-scale production.

Caterham will debut the first working prototype of its Project V electric sports car at the Tokyo Auto Salon on January 9 2026.

The development vehicle will be shown alongside exhibits from partners Yamaha Motor and XING Mobility. Caterham said the prototype is being used for testing as the company moves towards full-scale production.

Built at Yamaha’s Tokyo R&D facility, the car has begun initial powertrain evaluations of its Yamaha-supplied e-axle.

The prototype is also being used to assess Caterham’s cell-to-pack battery system. (Caterham)

Chassis durability testing is also under way. The prototype is additionally being used to assess Caterham’s cell-to-pack battery system, which immerses its cells in a dielectric liquid designed to improve cooling and maintain consistent temperatures.

The brand claims the setup enhances thermal stability, energy density, safety and overall performance.

Separately, Caterham’s original Project V concept coupé will make its US debut at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 6.