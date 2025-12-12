China’s Changan adds Italy and Spain to its European markets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Plug-in hybrid versions of the Deepal S05 and S07, pictured, are expected in Italy by the second quarter of next year.

Chinese carmaker Changan Automobile is expanding into Italy and Spain with the launch of two fully electric models, followed next year by their plug-in hybrid versions.

Chongqing-based Changan is part of the second wave of Chinese carmakers entering the European market, after forerunners including China’s No 1 car company BYD and the country’s top exporter Chery.

Changan has already started selling its vehicles in eight European countries, including Germany, the UK and Norway.

In Italy it will offer electric vehicle (EV) versions of its Deepal S05 and S07 SUVs, with starting prices of €39,990 (R790,101) and €44,990 (R889,570), respectively, Changan adviser for Italy Giuseppe Graziuso said during a presentation at the group’s design centre in Rivoli, near Turin, on Thursday.

In contrast to northern Europe, southern parts of the continent have shown limited interest in pure EVs, but Graziuso said Italian clients were starting to move towards EVs.

Plug-in hybrid versions of the Deepal S05 and S07 are expected in Italy by the second quarter of next year, with the company working on launches at the end of February and March.

Changan has not announced sales targets for Europe for the next year. In countries such as Italy, much depends on how soon the hybrid models can be introduced, Graziuso said, adding that a smaller Q05 SUV is also expected in Italy about the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.

“We are here to stay, to convince customers about the quality of our products,” said Changan’s vice president, Klaus Zyciora.

Changan plans to launch a total of eight models in Europe over three years and build a network of more than 1,000 dealers by 2030. It is investing €2bn (R33.7bn) in the region.

Graziuso said Italy will be covered by about 100 dealers.

As part of its European strategy, Changan is also considering selling light commercial vehicles on the continent.

Reuters