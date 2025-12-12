Global EV sales slump to slowest growth since February 2024

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Electric transport groups say a swift EV transition is necessary to curb planet-warming CO2 emissions.

Global EV sales grew in November at the slowest rate since February 2024 as China plateaued, while the end of an EV tax credit scheme in the US set North America on track for its first year of decline since 2019, data showed.

In Europe, registrations of electric vehicles, including battery-electric and plug-in hybrids, maintained strong growth thanks to national incentive programmes and are up by a third so far this year compared with the same period in 2024, consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) said on Friday.

Electric transport groups said a swift EV transition is necessary to curb planet-warming CO² emissions, but carmakers and governments have backtracked on some green commitments due to slower than anticipated EV adoption, which auto lobby groups said threatens jobs and profit margins.

Global EV registrations, a proxy for sales, rose by 6% to just under two million units in November, the data showed.

They were up by 3% in China to more than 1.3-million, the lowest year-on-year increase since February 2024.

North American registrations fell by 42% to just over 100,000 cars sold after a similar drop in October at the end of US tax credits, and are down 1% so far this year.

Europe and the rest of the world were up respectively by 36% and 35% to more than 400,000 and almost 160,000 registrations.

“For next year, we’re expecting a decrease in US EV sales forecas. The tax credit was so influential for the market,” BMI data manager Charles Lester said.

In a further push against electrification, US President Donald Trump last week proposed slashing fuel economy standards finalised by his predecessor.

The EU has delayed until next week the release of closely watched proposals for the auto sector that could also weaken a 2035 ban on new CO²-emitting cars.

In China, the world’s biggest car market accounting for more than half of global EV sales, reduced government subsidies near the end of the year are expected to dent consumer sentiment overall.

Reuters