NASCAR reaches settlement, ending antitrust trial

NASCAR reached a confidential settlement agreement on Thursday with Front Row Motorsports and Michael Jordan’s 23XI racing in a federal courtroom in Charlotte.

The two race teams filed an antitrust lawsuit against the motorsports organisation in 2024, alleging monopolist practices and accusing NASCAR of using anti-competitive tactics to pressure teams into compliance.

The settlement came one day after the plaintiffs rested their case following eight days of testimony.

“NASCAR, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are pleased to announce a mutually agreed-on resolution that delivers long-term stability and creates the conditions for meaningful growth for all teams in a more competitive environment,” read the joint statement from NASCAR, FRM and 23XI.

According to the statement, the financial terms of the settlement are confidential and will not be released.

Jordan, the NBA legend and co-owner of 23XI Racing, also issued a statement.

“From the beginning, the lawsuit was about progress,” he said. “It was about making sure our sport evolves in a way that supports everyone, teams, drivers, partners, employees and fans. With a foundation to build equity and invest in the future and a stronger voice in the decisions ahead, we have the chance to grow together and make the sport even better for generations to come.”

NASCAR CEO and chair Jim France said on Thursday the agreement suits all parties.

“The outcome gives all parties the flexibility and confidence to continue delivering unforgettable racing moments for our fans, which has always been our highest priority since the sport was founded in 1948. We worked closely with race teams and tracks to create the NASCAR charter system in 2016, and it has proven invaluable to their operations and to the quality of racing across the Cup Series.

“Today’s agreement reaffirms our commitment to preserving and enhancing that value, ensuring our fans continue to enjoy the very best of stock car racing for generations to come. We are excited to return the collective focus of our sport, teams and race tracks toward an incredible 78th season that begins with the Daytona 500 on February 15 2026.”

NASCAR Cup Series driver and 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin, after a long legal battle, said it was “worth fighting for a stronger and more sustainable future for everyone in the industry”.

“Teams, drivers and partners will have the stability and opportunity they deserve,” Hamlin said in a statement. “Our commitment to the fans and to the entire NASCAR community has never been stronger. I’m proud of what we accomplished, and it is time to move forward together and build the stronger future the sport deserves.”

Bob Jenkins, owner of Front Row Motorsports, said he was “excited for the road ahead”.

“After more than 20 years in the sport, today gives me real confidence in where we’re headed,” Jenkins said in a statement.

“I love the sport, and it was clear we needed a system that treated our teams, drivers and sponsors fairly and kept the competition strong. With the change, we can finally build long-term value and have a real voice in NASCAR’s future. I’m excited for the road ahead, for the people in the garage, the folks in the stands and everyone who loves the sport.”

The settlement process began first thing on Thursday morning in the courtroom of US district judge Kenneth Bell, who called for a one-hour sidebar. After about 90-minutes of deliberations, plaintiffs’ attorney Jeffrey Kessler returned to the courtroom to announce a settlement.

“I’m pleased to say the parties have positively settled this matter in a way that will benefit the industry going forward,” Kessler said.

Bell thanked the jurors, telling them sometimes parties in a trial need to see the evidence before realising the wisdom of a settlement.

“I wish we could’ve done this a few months ago,” the judge said in court. “I believe this is great for NASCAR. Great for the future of NASCAR. Great for the entity of NASCAR. Great for the teams and ultimately great for the fans.”

The flashpoint for the lawsuit was NASCAR’s most recent charter agreement, which was handed to teams at the start of the 2024 playoffs with a firm signing deadline, after more than two years of fraught talks. Charters are the backbone of the Cup Series model as they guarantee entry into races and a predictable slice of revenue each week.

23XI and Front Row argued the terms left them no viable choice. They declined to sign, competing instead as unchartered teams with sharply reduced prize money. They argued without a fair deal their operations could be forced out of business.

According to the statement on Thursday, a condition of the settlement requires NASCAR to issue an amendment to existing charter holders “detailing the updated terms for signature, which will include ‘evergreen’ charters, subject to mutual agreement”.

Reuters