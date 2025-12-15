10 Christmas gift ideas every petrolhead will love

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There is no shortage of motoring merch to feed your passion, whatever your tastes and brand preferences. The possibilities to suit budgets large and small are almost endless. With the festive season upon us, here is a list of 10 gift ideas for the petrolhead in your life, young or old.

Ferrari 375 Plus 1st Le Mans model in 1:8 scale

The Ferrari 375 Plus is a racing car produced by Ferrari in 1954, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans among other races. Only eight examples of the highly collectible car were built, and one sold for R242m in 2014.

If you can’t afford the real thing, this hand-built scale model celebrates one of Ferrari’s most prestigious vehicles. It’s the result of more than 400 hours of craftsmanship and features accurate details and components

R390,000

BMW xSipa paddleboard. Picture: SUPPLIED (BMW)

BMW xSipa paddleboard

BMW, in partnership with Slovenian manufacturer SipaBoards, has entered the water sports arena with an electric stand-up paddleboard, or SUP.

The BMW x SipaBoard can carry two people and is powered by a 300W electric motor that provides additional thrust, with a top speed of up to 4 knots (7.5km/h). The motor also inflates the board.

It has attachment points for accessories such as cameras, speakers, drink bottles and waterproof bags.

R80,000

Porsche Design outdoor speaker. Picture: SUPPLIED (PORSCHE)

Porsche Design outdoor speaker

The dustproof and waterproof Bluetooth outdoor speaker from Porsche Design has a classy satin finish and aluminium housing, an interchangeable carry ring and up to 10 hours of battery life.

R2,500

Mercedes Explorer II e-scooter. Picture: SUPPLIED (MERCEDES-BENZ)

Mercedes Explorer II e-scooter

A zero-emission solution with high-quality components and sporty elegance, the Mercedes electric scooter features a 350-watt motor with four drive programmes, with a range of 30km and a top speed of 20km/h. The e-scooter is easy to fold and can be stowed in a car boot.

R29,000

Lamborghini playing cards. Picture: LAMBORGHINI (LAMBORGHINI)

Lamborghini playing cards

Card games are a perfect way to while away family time on lazy holiday evenings or rainy days that thwart beach outings. These Lamborghini-branded cards look classy whether you’re playing Rummy or Snap.

R730

Audi vacuum-insulated bottle. Picture: SUPPLIED (AUDI)

Audi vacuum-insulated bottle

The vacuum isolated bottle with double-wall construction is ideal for long road trips with its ability to keep drinks cool or hot for many hours.

The 600ml stainless steel bottle impresses with its elegant powder-coated design and lasered Audi rings.

R1,350

Toyota motorsport cooler bag. Picture: SUPPLIED (TOYOTA)

Toyota motorsport cooler bag

This durable six-pack-sized cooler bag is a perfect companion for summer picnics, beach trips or motorsport events. Its sleek design, accented with bold red piping and the GR logo, keeps your food and drinks cool while adding a touch of sporty style to outdoor adventures.

R343

GTI Legends microfibre sports towel. Picture: SUPPLIED (TOYOTA)

GTI Legends microfibre sports towel

The latest VW Golf GTI 8.5 was launched in South Africa recently, and this GTI-branded microfibre towel is a lightweight and compact accessory for workouts or for the beach. It is super absorbent and quick drying. Measuring 100x30cm, it features striking graphics depicting the GTI lifestyle.

R190

Ayrton Senna mug. (SUPPLIED)

Ayrton Senna vintage mug

The Ayrton Senna MP4 mug is a tribute to one of the greatest Formula One drivers in history. The vintage-style ceramic mug is a homage to the speed, skill and charisma of Ayrton Senna and his iconic McLaren MP4/4.

R250

Bentley 6-in-1 Trike. Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

Bentley 6-in-1 Trike

The Bentley 6-in-1 Trike transforms from a stroller into a tricycle for young Bentley enthusiasts. With six adjustable modes, the trike has been designed to grow alongside your child, with a removable back support, safety belts and basket. It rolls on stylish Bentley rims and comes with a peek-a-boo window in the canopy, a safety harness, a seat that can be turned 180 degrees, a storage basket and a safety brake.

R9,000