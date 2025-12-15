Audi marks half a century of five-cylinder power with GT50 concept

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Every year, Audi’s apprentices design concept cars that pay homage to a historic past model or a future car.

This year’s concept is the Audi GT50, a radical, one-off, racing-inspired vehicle that celebrates a half-century of five-cylinder Audis.

In an Instagram post on the German site Stimme, Audi reveals that 14 apprentices from its Neckarsulm plant in Germany demonstrated their creativity by building a racing car using a five-cylinder engine.

The styling reportedly drew inspiration from Audi’s motorsport history, particularly the Audi 90 IMSA GTO and Audi 200 quattro Trans-Am racers.

Based on the more than 145,000 likes on the Instagram post so far, the design seems to be quite popular.

The one-off GT50 concept was created by apprentices in Audi’s Neckarsulm factory. Picture: STIMME (STIMME)

It was in 1976 that the Audi 100 became the first mass-produced car to use an inline five-cylinder engine, an unusual configuration in an industry where even-numbered cylinders prevail.

Not only did they have a signature sound revered by enthusiasts, but five-cylinder Audis also achieved great motorsport feats, including winning the Group B world rally championship with the brutally fast Audi Ur-Quattro of the 1980s.

Combining the engine with permanent all-wheel drive (quattro) and turbocharging, Audi won rally manufacturer titles in 1982 and 1984 and driver’s titles for Hannu Mikkola (1983) and Stig Blomqvist (1984).

Audi’s iconic five-cylinder engine also made a big impact in American circuit racing series such as the Trans-Am and IMSA GTO and won the demanding Pikes Peak Hill Climb three years in a row from 1985 to 1987.

The first five-cylinder Audi 100 road car had a 2.1l engine with a 100kW output, and today’s RS3 — the sole remaining Audi with a quintet of cylinders — produces a fiery 294kW.