Audi Revolut F1 Team to launch in Berlin ahead of 2026 season

The Audi Revolut F1 Team has revealed its official name and logo and confirmed a global launch in Berlin on January 20. This marks a key step as the team prepares to enter the Formula One World Championship next year.

The team name reflects a partnership between Audi F1 and global fintech company Revolut, which was announced in July. Revolut will also play a role in the team’s operations, including financial management and online store payments.

The Berlin launch will feature the full 2026 race car livery, after the earlier reveal of the Audi R26 Concept in November. The launch event will be open to the public on January 21, allowing fans to see the team’s identity and design.

As part of the formation of the Audi Revolut F1 Team, Sauber Motorsport AG will be renamed Audi Motorsport AG, and its UK Technology Centre in Bicester will become Audi Motorsport Technology Centre UK. The names of Sauber Holding AG and Sauber Technologies AG will remain unchanged.