Cape Town steps up ‘Don’t Be a Creep’ campaign as holiday traffic surges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The campaign aims to combat the avoidable traffic congestion caused by drivers blocking intersections.

Cape Town is targeting inconsiderate motorists by intensifying its “Don’t Be a Creep” campaign during the festive season, when traffic volumes intensify.

The campaign aims to combat avoidable traffic congestion caused by drivers blocking intersections. Creeping leads to gridlock and violates traffic regulations. Since the launch of the “Don’t Be a Creep” campaign, the city has issued more than 140 fines in this respect.

“Motorists are often tempted to creep over the stop line when there is not enough time or space to clear the intersection before the traffic light turns red,” said urban mobility MMC Rob Quintas.

“This often happens during peak times when impatience rises together with traffic volumes.

“At this time of year our roads are busier than ever, and creeping into intersections when there’s no space to get through makes traffic grind to a halt. Everyone is stuck, and the orderly flow of traffic completely breaks down. It’s not only an inconvenience, it’s a serious safety issue. In the worst cases, it can trap emergency vehicles, with potentially life-threatening consequences.

Law enforcement will be active at key CBD and major intersections across the city. We can’t allow preventable behaviour such as creeping to exacerbate traffic congestion, especially through the busy holiday period,” said Quintas. — Rob Quintas, Cape Town urban mobility MMC

“That’s why we’re saying let’s all do our part, don’t be a creep. Wait behind the stop line, keep intersections clear, and keep Cape Town moving for everyone.”

The “Don’t Be a Creep” campaign aims to educate drivers about the dangers of creeping, remind them to wait behind the intersection stop line until it is safe and their turn to go, and keep intersections and crosswalks clear.

“Law enforcement will be active at key CBD and major intersections across the city. We can’t allow preventable behaviour such as creeping to exacerbate traffic congestion, especially through the busy holiday period,” said Quintas.

The most recent operation took place on December 11 at the Strand Street and Buitengracht Street intersection, where 45 fines were issued to vehicles blocking the very busy intersection. Vehicles can be impounded for the offence.

TimesLIVE