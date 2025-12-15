Motoring

China approves first batch of L3 autonomous driving vehicles

Picture: SUPPLIED
China has approved its first batch of level 3 autonomous driving vehicles for two models from carmakers Changan and BAIC’s Arcfox, the industry ministry said on Monday.

China has approved its first batch of level 3 autonomous driving vehicles for two models from carmakers Changan and BAIC’s Arcfox, the industry ministry said on Monday.

The car industry has defined five levels of autonomous driving, from cruise control at level 1 to fully self-driving cars at level 5, and level 3 means cars can drive without a human driver’s supervision.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

POLL | Who hogged the headlines best in 2025?

2

PODCAST | Ramaphosa safe for now: Experts say he’s a skilful politician and contenders want him to stay

3

‘Publish the names’ – Calls grow for AfriForum and Solidarity to name journalists allegedly paid to discredit them

4

Australia plans tougher gun laws after father and son kill 15 at Bondi Beach

5

Two men from Botswana ‘tricked into fighting in Russia’s war’

Related Articles