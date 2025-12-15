China approves first batch of L3 autonomous driving vehicles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

China has approved its first batch of level 3 autonomous driving vehicles for two models from carmakers Changan and BAIC’s Arcfox, the industry ministry said on Monday.

The car industry has defined five levels of autonomous driving, from cruise control at level 1 to fully self-driving cars at level 5, and level 3 means cars can drive without a human driver’s supervision.

