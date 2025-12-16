These are SA’s most popular BMW M models on the used market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 1M was based on the E87 1 Series Coupé but tuned by BMW’s M engineers to be something truly special.

South Africa’s love for BMW — and BMW M cars in particular — runs deep. From world-renowned icons to celebrated home-grown specials, including the 333i, 325iS, and 530MLE, BMW’s heritage is woven into Mzansi’s motoring identity.

Today that passion is stronger than ever, with the latest AutoTrader data showing that millions of South Africans still dream of owning an M car. Analysis of recent search behaviour for M cars listed locally paints a surprisingly vivid picture of what captures the attention of local BMW fans.

BMW 1M and M2

The smallest M car — not to be confused with the legendary M1 supercar — was based on the E87 1 Series Coupé but tuned by BMW’s M engineers to be something truly special. Powered by the turbocharged N54 inline-six, the 1M produced 250kW and 500Nm of torque during overboost, with power sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

With just over 6,300 units produced, it’s exceptionally rare — a fact reflected in its strong value on the used-car market: the model currently retails for R1,347,568, despite an average registration age of 14 years. Ranking among the highest average list prices below, the 1M’s collectability and desirability are clear, and its popularity is evident from the 2,696,455 searches it attracted between January 1 and October 31 this year.

Its successor, the beloved BMW M2, offers one of the best bang-for-buck entries into the M lineup. While newer and technically superior, the M2 has an average listing price of R1,061,581, with a registration age of five years and average mileage of 43,840km.

The BMW M2 offers one of the best bang-for-buck entries into the M lineup. (Waldo Sweigers)

Rarer models, such as the M2 CS, command significantly higher figures, but the standard M2 provides a great way for enthusiasts to join the brand without spending a fortune. Buyers should, however, budget for maintenance, as with any used German performance car.

BMW M3 and M4

It comes as no surprise that the BMW M3 and M4 dominate South Africa’s M car landscape, sharing the top spots in national search interest. The M3 leads with 4,771,333 searches, reflecting its legendary status and loyal following among locals. Listings show a typical price of R1,309,717, mileage of 66,955km, and a registration age of 11 years, placing it in the 2014 F80 generation — the first turbocharged M3.

The F80 generation M3 was the first to embrace turbo power. (BMW)

Around the same time, the two-door M3 was spun off into its own model, the M4, which has lower mileage (50,642km), a younger registration age of seven years and a slightly lower used-car price of R1,291,366.

This is partly because special edition models that carry the M3 badge, such as the CSL and 30 Jahre Edition, typically command higher values. Despite this, the M3 remains one of the most accessible ways to get into an M car, with early examples like the E36 selling for between R300,000 and R700,000, depending on condition.

Although these vehicles can be expensive, they are expected to appreciate in value over the coming years.

BMW M5, M6 and M8

While the M3 is for many the quintessential M car, it was the M5 that carried the hallowed badge years before its smaller, more agile sibling. The first M5, based on the E28 generation of the 5 Series, was introduced in 1984 and is notable for being one of the few M cars produced outside Germany. In fact, it was assembled both in Germany and at BMW’s Rosslyn plant in South Africa.

Often billed as the ultimate driver’s sedan, the M5 blends comfort, refinement, and thrills in a way few cars can. Over the years, it has featured an inline-six, a V8, and even the V10 of the E60 generation.

Despite its executive-sedan roots, the model has developed a massive following, with enthusiasts especially passionate about the E39 and E60 generations, though the previous-generation M5 CS has also earned a loyal fanbase. The latest iteration introduces a PHEV setup, marking the first step toward electrification for the M5 nameplate.

The previous-generation M5 CS has earned a loyal fanbase. (Supplied)

For three generations, an M6 was offered alongside the M5, with the E63/E64 and F06/F12/F13 models being the most widely recognised. The first M6, the E24, carried that name only in North America and Japan; in all other markets, it was sold as the M635CSI.

The M5 has a larger following, reflected in its 2,322,229 searches on AutoTrader. In comparison the M6 received just 660,750 views during the same period. On average, M6s are older than their four-door counterparts (12 years vs eight years), with higher mileage and lower listing prices. In fact, at R560,763, the M6 commands the lowest typical asking price — well below the M5, which averages R1,331,317.

For three generations, an M6 was offered alongside the M5.

The M6 was eventually replaced by the first-ever M8, based on the second-generation 8 Series (F91/F92/F93). Like the M5 F90, these models are powered by the twin-turbocharged V8 S63 engine, producing up to 460kW and 750Nm of torque when new. As the range-topping model, the M8 carries a premium, with a typical listing price of R2,228,544. It receives only slightly more searches than the M6, totaling 690,529 views.

BMW X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition

Not long ago, the idea of a performance SUV was laughable, but BMW perfected the concept with the now-defunct X3 M Competition. Sharp, agile and engaging to drive, it has plenty of fans worldwide — and South Africa is no exception.

With 869,734 searches, it’s more popular among enthusiasts than the M6 and M8. Priced around R1,206,703 with an average mileage of 50,782km, the X3 M Competition offers solid value.

The BMW X3 M and X4 M Competition models have plenty of fans worldwide. (Supplied)

For those seeking a sportier silhouette, the coupe-style X4 M Competition provides the same 375 kW 3.0l twin-turbo inline-six engine found in the M3, M4, and X3 M, combining desirable ground clearance with the sleek lines of a traditional M car.

As a more niche offering, it has the fewest searches among M models, at just 240,150, and carries a slightly higher price of R1,317,723.

BMW X5 M, X6 M, and XM

BMW M purists were outraged when the brand added an M badge to the X5, questioning whether a tall, top-heavy SUV could ever deliver the handling and performance expected of an M car. However, when the first X5 M arrived in 2009, it went head-to-head with the Mercedes ML63 AMG and Porsche Cayenne Turbo, demonstrating that, in true BMW fashion, it could out-handle its rivals.

The BMW X5 M is the most popular performance SUV among M fans, registering 1,331,794 views.

Since its debut in the second generation of the X5, the M variant has remained, with the latest models offering 460kW and 750Nm of torque in Competition guise — a powertrain shared with the X6 M Competition. The X5 is the most popular performance SUV among M fans, registering 1,331,794 views compared with the X6’s 625,491.

While the X6 M carries a higher average listing price, over R400,000 more than the X5 M, the latter benefits from a slightly older registration age (10 years vs eight) and higher mileage (106,465km vs 85,416km), reflecting its more practical nature.

The buzz caused by the X5 M back in the day pales in comparison to the reaction to the XM a few years ago. This polarising plug-in hybrid performance SUV, billed as the range-topping M model, drew chagrin from many due to its unconventional styling, hefty kerb weight (2.8 tonnes) and relatively modest performance and handling.

The BMW XM is perhaps one of the carmaker's most polarising offerings. (Supplied)

Consequently, enthusiasts have shown limited interest, with the XM registering just 53,840 views during this period. Its high price tag — R2,858,467, the most expensive car on the list — does little to help, even though it has the lowest mileage and youngest registration age, at 11,055km and two years respectively.