Hyundai and Kia to retrofit 7-million vehicles in US to tackle theft concerns

Hyundai said the hardware update would be offered on nearly four-million vehicles, while Kia said it covered about 3.1-million US vehicles.

Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia agreed on Tuesday to retrofit 7-million US vehicles to address theft concerns and install prevention equipment on all new vehicles to resolve an investigation by a bipartisan coalition of 35 attorneys general.

The state attorneys general said the carmakers will offer free zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protectors to owners of eligible vehicles, including vehicles previously only eligible for the companies’ software updates. They also agreed to equip all future US vehicles with engine immobiliser anti-theft technology to help curb car thefts using a method popularised on TikTok and other social media channels.

TikTok videos showing how to steal cars without push-button ignitions and immobilising anti-theft devices have led to at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities in the US, regulators said in 2023.

Hyundai and Kia will also pay up to $9m (R150.96m) in restitution to consumers and to states to defray the costs of the investigation. Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison said the cost of installing ignition cylinder protectors on all eligible vehicles could exceed $500m (R8.38bn), citing estimates from the carmakers.

“By failing to include industry-standard anti-theft technology in their vehicles, Hyundai and Kia unleashed a wave of car thefts that cost Minnesotans their cars, their hard-earned money and sometimes even their lives,” Ellison said.

Hyundai said resolving the investigation is another step forward in addressing thefts involving certain 2011 to 2022 model-year vehicles without engine immobilisers.

“This co-operative agreement builds upon Hyundai’s ongoing efforts to enhance vehicle security in response to a method of theft popularised on social media,” Hyundai said.

Kia said the agreement “is the latest in a series of steps that Kia has taken to support our customers who have been affected by criminals”. Kia said the zinc-sleeve hardware modification combats the theft method inspired by social media “by reinforcing the ignition cylinder body and preventing its removal”.

Once eligible consumers receive notices in early 2026, they will have until the end of March 2027 to get the ignition cylinder protector installed at local dealerships.

In 2023, Hyundai and Kia agreed to a consumer class-action lawsuit settlement worth $200m (R3.35bn) over rampant car thefts of the Korean carmakers’ vehicles, according to lawyers for the owners. The carmakers also in 2023 offered software upgrades to 8.3-million US vehicles without anti-theft immobilisers.

Reuters