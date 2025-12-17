Looking back at the Formula One season that was

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lando Norris stepped up as a first-time world champion in 2025 to end Max Verstappen’s four-year reign and lead Formula One into a new era. Whether the McLaren driver can do it again remains a big question.

The title did not come easy to the 26-year-old as he made a dream come true in a rollercoaster season of highs and lows, the wins accompanied by mistakes and misfortune in a three-way battle.

Even as the Briton celebrated beating Red Bull’s Verstappen by two points and Australian teammate Oscar Piastri by 13, Norris recognised it could be a one-off.

Formula One, set to expand to 11 teams with the arrival of Cadillac, is facing a major reset next year with a new generation of engines and the biggest technical upheaval in decades.

The usual suspects are likely to stay competitive, but nobody knows who will be ahead in 2026.

McLaren’s first title double since 1998

“It could be my only opportunity in my life that I get to do such a thing,” Norris said about putting the champion’s number one on his car next season.

“I have a lot of faith in my team, and we’ve achieved a lot in the past few years. I’m confident we will achieve a lot more together. But Formula One is unpredictable. You never know how much things can change. You never know what can happen.”

Max Verstappen provided some of the standout moments with one of the great comebacks in the sport’s 75-year history. (Rudy Carezzevoli)

McLaren have won two constructors’ crowns on the trot and this year sealed the team and driver’s title double for the first time since 1998.

While Norris and Piastri were the only ones to lead the standings, and the Briton was a deserving champion, Verstappen provided some of the standout moments with one of the great comebacks in the sport’s 75-year history.

“Championships are important, but they do not tell the whole story. Sometimes the best driver does not win the title,” observed Damon Hill, who dethroned Ferrari great Michael Schumacher to take the 1996 crown.

Verstappen was at times in a league of his own against a backdrop of upheaval at Red Bull, who fired team principal Christian Horner in July and said farewell to consultant Helmut Marko in December.

The Dutch driver went from 104 points behind Piastri at the end of August to 11 ahead at the final flag and said it was probably the best he had driven in Formula One, quite a statement from someone who won a record 19 of 22 races in 2023.

Verstappen won more; Piastri led longer

Norris did not win the most races or lead the championship longest, with Verstappen taking eight wins — including the last three of the campaign — to the McLaren drivers’ seven apiece.

Piastri topped the leaderboard from April to the end of October.

The Australian will be even more determined in 2026 after a huge learning year that at one point looked sure to crown him Australia’s first champion in 45 years.

Oscar Piastri topped the leaderboard from April to the end of October. (Jayce Illman)

Mercedes, who power McLaren and whose factory team finished runners-up with two wins from George Russell, could also provide far stiffer opposition.

The last time the sport had a major engine change, in 2014, Mercedes went on a dominant run of eight successive constructors’ titles.

Winless Ferrari, without a title since 2008, will be under pressure to deliver with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton absent from the podium in a disappointing first year at Maranello.

Next year also sees the first Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin, with Verstappen racing a Red Bull powered by the energy drink company’s own engine in partnership with Ford while Audi replaces Sauber.

Frenchman Isack Hadjar joins Verstappen at Red Bull after an excellent rookie season at Racing Bulls, with a first podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.

How the 21-year-old matches up as Verstappen’s fourth teammate since the end of 2024 will be another fascinating storyline when the season starts in Australia on March 8.

Reuters