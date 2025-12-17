Polestar secures $600m loan from majority owner Geely

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Like many other EV startups, Polestar has burned through significant amounts of cash in its push to achieve scale and consistently faced challenges managing its liquidity and debt levels.

Sweden’s Polestar said on Tuesday it has entered into a loan agreement worth up to $600m (R10,043,130,240) with its majority owner, China’s Geely Holding, at a time when the company is grappling with a cash crunch amid a broad slowdown in EV demand.

The shareholder loan, to be given through Geely’s Swedish unit, is “subordinated”, which means it does not count towards Polestar’s debt covenants, which are set at $5.5bn (R92,083,343,550), a spokesperson for the company said, adding the company is working to secure more equity.

The final tranche of $300m (R5,022,727,830) of the loan would require the lender’s consent, based on Polestar’s future liquidity needs, the company said.

Polestar, which has long risked breaching certain debt covenants, has repeatedly negotiated amendments with lenders and agreed with creditors to revise some covenants to remain compliant throughout the year.

The company in June secured a $200m (R3,348,710,000) equity investment from major shareholder PSD Investment, a company controlled by Geely Holding founder Li Shufu.

Geely also owns Volvo Cars, Lotus and other car brands.

Reuters