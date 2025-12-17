Motoring

Stellantis says EU proposals fall short on auto industry’s energy transition needs

The Stellantis logo is pictured at one of its assembly plants in Toluca, Mexico. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO
Stellantis says the EU package remained incomplete without a clear definition of local content for European vehicles.

The European Commission’s proposals to support the auto industry’s energy transition fail to address key challenges, including a roadmap for light commercial vehicles and flexibility on 2030 targets for passenger cars, Stellantis said on Tuesday.

Europe’s second largest carmaker welcomed plans to revise the 2035 carbon reduction target but said, as proposed, they would “not support the production of affordable vehicles for mostf customers”.

“Unfortunately the proposals do not meaningfully address the issues the industry is facing,” it said in a statement.

Reuters

