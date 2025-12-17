Stellantis says EU proposals fall short on auto industry’s energy transition needs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stellantis says the EU package remained incomplete without a clear definition of local content for European vehicles.

The European Commission’s proposals to support the auto industry’s energy transition fail to address key challenges, including a roadmap for light commercial vehicles and flexibility on 2030 targets for passenger cars, Stellantis said on Tuesday.

Europe’s second largest carmaker welcomed plans to revise the 2035 carbon reduction target but said, as proposed, they would “not support the production of affordable vehicles for mostf customers”.

“Unfortunately the proposals do not meaningfully address the issues the industry is facing,” it said in a statement.

Reuters