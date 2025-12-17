Tata launches TataMove aftersales programme in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tata has launched TataMove, a new aftersales support programme aimed at improving customer confidence as the Indian carmaker rebuilds its presence in South Africa.

The TataMove package bundles warranty cover, roadside assistance, service support and mobility solutions under a single aftersales offering, which Tata says is designed to support customers throughout the ownership period.

The programme includes a five-year or 125,000km vehicle warranty, five-year corrosion protection, 24/7 roadside assistance and a 72-hour mobility solution in the event of a breakdown. TataMove also provides access to a national network of service centres, OEM-trained technicians, accredited repair facilities and diagnostic equipment, as well as express and quick service options. A dedicated customer care hotline is also included.

According to Tata, the aim is to ensure consistent aftersales support across urban and rural areas, reducing ownership disruption when vehicles require servicing or repairs.

Tata South Africa’s head of marketing, Nicky Terblans, said the programme was developed with local driving conditions and customer expectations in mind.

“We approached TataMove from the customer’s point of view — real roads, real distances and real budgets,” Terblans said.

The introduction of TataMove coincides with the recent launch of Tata’s four-model line-up in South Africa, comprising the Tiago, Punch, Curvv and Harrier. The brand says the aftersales offering forms part of its longer-term commitment to the local market.

TataMove is expected to appeal particularly to first-time buyers and cost-conscious customers seeking predictable ownership costs, while also providing reassurance for buyers considering the brand’s higher-end SUVs.