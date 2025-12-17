Motoring

Verstappen says he ‘hated’ his 2025 Red Bull car at times

Max Verstappen and the 2025 Red Bull RB21. (Clive Mason)

After a “rollercoaster” season which he termed the best performance of his 11-year career, Max Verstappen said this week he had a love-hate relationship with his Red Bull car after falling two points shy of his fifth world championship.

“I think the performance has been strong,” the 28-year-old Dutchman said. “I’ve hated this car at times, but I’ve also loved it at times. I always tried to extract the most from it, even in the difficult weekends we’ve had.”

Trailing at one point by 104 points after winning only two first-half races, Verstappen went on an impressive run by winning five of eight Grands Prix. The scalding stretch moved him within 12 points of champion Lando Norris of McLaren entering the season finale.

Verstappen prevailed in the finale at Abu Dhabi, but because Norris made it to the podium, finishing third, he later claimed the title by two points (423-421).

Despite issues throughout the season with his car, Verstappen praised the team and is looking forward to the 2026 campaign.

“I have no regrets about my season,” he said. “Also, in the team we have a great atmosphere at the moment. We’re really on a roll - positive energy, belief, confidence - and that’s exactly what you want heading into next year.”

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

POLL | Choose your Mampara of the Year

2

POLL | Who hogged the headlines best in 2025?

3

#JusticeForKwakukhanya gains traction as SAPS disputes homophobic claims in teen’s murder

4

Eastern Cape family fears the worst after 20-year-old initiate goes missing

5

We will not subvert the law, Presidency says after telecoms conundrum

Related Articles