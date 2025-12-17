Waymo eyes $100bn valuation in new fundraising talks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Waymo has a fleet of more than 2,500 vehicles.

Alphabet unit Waymo is in talks with potential investors to raise money at a valuation of at least $100bn (R1.67-trillion), The Information reported on Tuesday, as competition intensifies in the robotaxi market.

The size of the financing round could even possibly exceed $10bn (R167.78bn) and is expected to be arranged early next year, The Information reported, citing people familiar with the ride-hailing service provider’s plans.

Bloomberg News reported that Waymo is looking to raise more than $15bn (R251.67bn) at a valuation near $100bn in a round led by parent Alphabet.

Alphabet and Waymo did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comments.

Waymo, which Alphabet carved out of Google’s self-driving car project in 2016, is the only operator in the US offering paid robotaxi services with no safety drivers or in-vehicle attendants. It has a fleet of more than 2,500 vehicles.

The move underscores the accelerating race to commercialise fully autonomous vehicles, with leading players investing heavily and focusing on safety, technology refinement and regulatory co-operation to win market share.

Rival Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday the electric vehicle maker was testing its robotaxis without safety monitors in the front passenger seat.

Much of Tesla’s $1.53-trillion (R25.67-trillion) valuation — the highest of any carmaker globally — is tied to investor optimism around its self-driving technology and humanoid robot ambitions.

Alphabet has a market capitalisation of about $3.73-trillion (R62.58-trillion), according to LSEG data.

Reuters