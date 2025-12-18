BMW M adds new in-car apps for iX3 M Sport models

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new M apps will debut on the BMW iX3 fitted with the M Sport Package or M Sport Package Pro.

BMW M has introduced a suite of sporty new in-car apps aimed at expanding the digital experience for M customers. The apps are available globally as part of the BMW Digital Premium Package on the new BMW iX3 fitted with the M Sport Package or M Sport Package Pro.

The three apps — M Cockpit, M Drag Meter and M Channel — are accessed via the vehicle’s central display and are designed to provide additional vehicle data, performance measurement and media content.

M Cockpit app focuses on vehicle information and performance data. (BMW)

The M Cockpit app focuses on vehicle information and performance data. It displays real-time readouts covering driving dynamics, chassis, powertrain and location-based data. Drivers can customise the layout and configure up to five different dashboards, each showing a selected set of data on the central screen.

M Drag Meter app is made for ripping up your local drag strip. (BMW)

The M Drag Meter app is intended for straight-line performance measurement (on a closed course). It records acceleration and deceleration figures, reaction time from a standing start, and speed and distance data using GPS. The display can be configured to show up to four performance metrics at the same time.

M Channel app dishes out exclusive M content. (BMW)

M Channel serves as an in-car media platform, aimed primarily at use during charging stops or breaks. It offers on-demand video content related to BMW M, including instructional videos, brand features and assorted motorsport material. The app also includes information on M-related experiences such as the BMW Driving Academy.

BMW says the apps will also be rolled out to other M models using BMW Operating System X at a later stage.