Verstappen to take Ricciardo’s old racing number next season

Max Verstappen will take Daniel Ricciardo’s old racing number three next season now that Lando Norris has put number one on his McLaren as Formula One world champion.

Red Bull’s four-time world champion raced with the 33 until his first title in 2021, the number also appearing on a multitude of caps and shirts ― and even some fan tattoos.

“My favourite number has always been three, apart from number one,” the Dutch driver told Viaplay. “We can now swap, so it’ll be number three.

“Number 33 was always fine, but I just like one three better than two. I always said it represented double luck, but I’ve already had my luck in Formula One.”

Australian Ricciardo was Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate from 2016-18 but has now retired. The governing FIA and driver have given permission for the number three to be used again.

Drivers previously had to stick with the same number through their careers and must not have raced for two consecutive seasons before it can be reassigned. Ricciardo last raced in Singapore in September last year.

Norris confirmed this month that he was swapping his number four for the champion’s one.

Reuters