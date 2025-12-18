Why Europe’s car industry future could remain electric even after EU U-turn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Auto analysts and experts say EVs are still the future.

Brussels’ proposal to abandon a 2035 deadline for a total shift to fully electric vehicles (EVs) allows Europe’s legacy carmakers more time to sell hybrids, but for the longer term, EVs are still the future, analysts and experts said.

On Tuesday, the European Commission published plans to abandon an effective 2035 ban on combustion engine cars after lobbying from the region’s car sector, helping them better compete against fast-moving Chinese rivals.

Plug-in hybrids, range-extended EVs, which use a small combustion engine to recharge the battery, and even conventional engines would remain legal beyond 2035.

Brussels also proposed a new category of small EVs with extra credits for models built in Europe — concessions industry analysts say deliver much of what carmakers lobbied for.

Premium brands such as Mercedes will have longer to sell plug-in hybrids before selling only full EVs. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

Time to catch up with the Chinese?

“The commission has allowed Europe’s car industry to make choices and have a chance to compete,” said Phil Dunne, an MD at consultancy Grant Thornton Stax.

“Hopefully it allows Europe’s industry to catch up with the Chinese” with cost-competitive EVs, he added.

Premium brands such as Mercedes and BMW will have longer to sell plug-in hybrids before selling only full EVs.

With a wide range of smaller models, such as the Fiat 500 and Clio, Stellantis and Renault should benefit from the new subsidised category of small EVs for the continent’s city-dwellers.

The EU’s stance is different from that of the US, where President Donald Trump has withdrawn support for EVs.

Last year, Brussels imposed tariffs on Chinese-made EVs such as the BYD Dolphin. (SUPPLIED )

Chinese competition as EU EV sales have jumped this year

Last year, Brussels imposed tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, but it has done little to stop brands such as Changan from expanding in Europe.

BYD and other Chinese companies face no tariffs on imported plug-in hybrids, and a number of Chinese companies sell combustion engine models in markets, including Poland, where EV sales are low.

Before Tuesday’s news, consultancy AlixPartners forecast Europe’s fully electric cars would only make up 62% of sales by 2035 because it was not convinced the ban could be enforced.

Partner Nick Parker said he did not expect any major changes to the consultancy’s forecast.

A slower transition to electric would, however, give markets time to build charging infrastructure, one of the main reasons for the slow take-up of EVs.

EU fully electric car sales rose by 25.7% year-on-year to October, accounting for 16.4% of all sales, according to industry data. They make up a tiny portion of overall sales in Southern and Eastern Europe.

Ford CEO Jim Farley urged Brussels to pick one policy and stick to it. (TOM NICHOLSON )

Carmakers poured billions into designing EVs

The change in policy is a blow for carmakers and suppliers that have spent tens of billions of euros designing electric cars and expanding factory capacity based on EU policy that only became law in 2023.

But allowing traditional carmakers to use different technologies may spur them to partner on developing affordable EVs, such as the tie-up between Ford and Renault made public last week to develop small EVs in Europe.

The day before the EU announcement, the US carmaker made public a $19.5bn (R327.15bn) writedown and plans to scrap several electric models.

“This will end up driving more co-operation and platform-sharing” between carmakers, said Joe Stevenson, CEO of British startup Anaphite, which is developing a dry coating for battery electrodes that could cut the cost of an EV.

Before Tuesday’s news, Ford CEO Jim Farley urged Brussels to pick one policy and stick to it, rather than shifting every few months. In March, the commission gave the car industry “breathing space” by allowing carmakers to comply with 2025 emissions targets over three years, with further changes nine months later.

“That’s not the way to do long-term capital investment planning,” Farley said. “We need certainty.”

Reuters