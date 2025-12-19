Across SUV will arrive in 2026 as Suzuki South Africa’s new flagship

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Suzuki Across is the brand’s largest SUV.

Suzuki’s Victoris compact SUV recently had its global unveiling, and the local importer this week confirmed it is coming to South Africa, albeit under a different name.

Set for local introduction in 2026, the Suzuki Across will be the brand’s flagship offering, positioned above the Grand Vitara. Unveiled in September in India, where it is built at the Maruti Suzuki factory in Haryana, it is the brand’s most spacious car, with a length of 4,360mm.

Suzuki hasn’t revealed which engines will be offered in South Africa, but overseas the line up consists of a 1.5 naturally-aspirated petrol unit in hybrid and mild hybrid guises. The hybrid mates a 68kW/122Nm petrol engine with a 59kW/141Nm electric motor and sends power to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission.

The 76kW/139Nm mild hybrid offers a choice of a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic with steering wheel paddle shifters. All versions are front-wheel drives, with Allgrip four-wheel drive available with the six-speed auto.

Higher-specced models are equipped with leatherette seats, a wireless phone charger and a 10.1” infotainment screen. (SUZUKI)

The Across has six airbags, ABS brakes and electronic stability control, and achieved a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Advanced driver assistance features available in the top-of-the-range variant include lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control and high beam assist.

A 7” infotainment system compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes standard. Higher-specced models are equipped with leatherette seats, a wireless phone charger, a 10.1” infotainment screen, a 360° parking camera, a hands-free power tailgate, electrically adjustable front seats and a premium sound system with eight Infinity speakers.

Brendon Carpenter, brand marketing manager at Suzuki Auto South Africa, says the Across is an important addition to Suzuki’s line-up and should prove popular with families and weekend adventurers.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely to cost more than the Grand Vitara range, which retails for R359,900-R453,900.

Suzuki is South Africa’s second most popular new car brand, behind Toyota and ahead of Volkswagen.