Ferrari’s early switch to 2026 a ‘no-brainer’ according to Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc has acknowledged Ferrari made the right decision to shift focus to next year early in the 2025 season.

Leclerc went so far as to say it was a “no-brainer”, given that the team was not going to insert itself into the title picture.

“We were at a technical disadvantage from the first race, so it’s not like it massively changed our approach to the season,” Leclerc said during the final drivers press conference of the year in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

“We saw it relatively quickly that we wouldn’t be fighting for the world title. Because McLaren was too strong, Red Bull was obviously starting to make big gains. It wasn’t very much of a point to put all our resources into trying to take the third or second place.

“I would have much preferred pushing the development the whole year to try and clinch that world title, 100%. But if you are in the position we were in at the beginning of the year, I think it was kind of a no-brainer. So I don’t regret it.”

Leclerc, 28, captured seven podiums and one pole position en route to recording a fifth-place finish in the drivers’ standings. He had 242 points, well behind Lando Norris (423), Max Verstappen (421), Oscar Piastri (410) and George Russell (319).

Ferrari (398 points) finished fourth in the constructors’ standings behind McLaren (833), Mercedes (469) and Red Bull (451).

Reuters