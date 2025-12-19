Motoring

Ford recalls more than 272,000 US vehicles to fix park function

Issue could cause the vehicle to roll away and increase the risk of a crash

Motoring Staff

Motoring Staff

The recall campaign includes the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup. (BRENDAN MCDERMID )

Ford is recalling 272,645 vehicles in the US due to a loss of park function, causing the vehicle to roll away and increasing the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company is recalling some 2022-2026 F-150 Lightning BEV, 2024-2026 Mustang Mach-E and 2025-2026 Maverick vehicles as the integrated park module may fail to lock into the park position when the driver shifts into park, according to the NHTSA.

The park module software will be updated over-the-air or by a dealer free of charge, the NHTSA said.

