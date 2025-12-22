German car exports to US hit hard by Trump tariffs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

German car exports to the US slumped by almost 14% in the first three quarters of 2025, making it the hardest hit branch of German industry in US President Donald Trump’s trade war, according to a study seen by Reuters on Monday.

Under an agreement between Washington and Brussels, the US set a 15% baseline tariff on cars from Europe from August 1 — significantly less than Trump’s initial rate of 25% on top of a 2.5% existing levy.

German engineering companies have also struggled under the tariff regime, with the study showing exports in that sector to the US declining by 9.5% in the first nine months of 2025.

Machinery exports are subject to a 50% US tariff on steel and aluminium products. The chemical industry also saw exports to the country’s top export market decline by 9.5%, though the report said this could not be blamed solely on tariffs.

“Other factors are likely to have played a role in the case of chemical products, such as lower production in Germany due to higher energy prices,” it said.

Across all sectors, German exports to the US were down 7.8% year-on-year over the three quarters — after average growth of nearly 5% in the comparable periods of 2016 to 2024.

“Since it must currently be assumed that US import tariffs will not return to pre-Trump administration levels in the foreseeable future, a significant recovery in German exports to the US is unlikely,” said study author Samina Sultan, referring to a “new normal” for German exporters.

Reuters