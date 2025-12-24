Last of its kind: final 2016 Land Rover Defender Heritage Edition goes on auction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Land Rover Defender 90 Heritage Edition has a look inspired by the original Series I Land Rover.

The final Defender Heritage Edition built by Land Rover is on online auction, an opportunity for collectors seeking one of the most charismatic Land Rovers yet built.

The low-mileage, right-hand drive 2016 Defender 90 Heritage Edition was the fourth-to-last classic Defender of any variant to roll off the line.

Built to celebrate the legacy of HUE 166, the first pre-production Series I Land Rover from 1947, the Heritage Edition was produced in 400 units for the UK allocation. These factory-built specials have become favourites among collectors worldwide, with one example selling for a six-figure sum in 2023.

This specific Land Rover Defender 90 Heritage Edition is painted Grasmere Green metallic with an Alaska White roof and has covered just 7,398km since 2016.

A period-inspired look is created with its heritage-style grille and headlamp surrounds, body-coloured heavy-duty steel wheels, a silver front bumper with black end caps, clear indicator lenses and Indus Silver door hinges. There are aluminium heritage badges on the grille and rear, and HUE 166 graphics on the front wings.

The cabin blends traditional Defender toughness with subtle luxury, including a perforated leather steering wheel rim, gear lever and handbrake. Bright aluminium trim adorns the air vents and door furniture, and the seats are covered in Almond Resolve Cloth with heritage logos and HUE 166 tags.

This Defender 90 was built on January 29 2016 — the last day of production of the previous-generation Defender. It remains original and well-preserved, with just one private owner from new.

“Special edition Defenders such as the Heritage consistently attract strong interest from bidders all over the world. They capture everything people love about the classic Defender, with the reassurance of being factory-built and carefully specified from new,” said Edward Lovett, founder of Collecting Cars, which is hosting the auction.

“As the last one to roll off the production line, this is quite literally the ‘ultimate’ Defender Heritage, and as such represents an unmissable opportunity in the market — so we anticipate strong interest from collectors.”

The seven-day auction will conclude on December 30.