From supercars to smart buys: our standout cars of 2025

We’ve driven some exciting cars in 2025, some that blended into the scenery, and others that represent great buys in their segments.

The year has seen a great number of cars launched in South Africa, some of them from brands that are represented here for the first time.

We’ve chosen a shortlist of vehicles that have impressed us this year, either with their ability to get our adrenaline flowing or with their competence and value for money. You don’t always need a fire-breathing sports car to make your motoring experience rewarding; it can be a bread-and-butter commuter that quietly does things right and makes your drive pleasurable.

Here are our top picks of 2025:

LAMBORGHINI TEMERARIO

For the car that most revved our motors in 2025, meet Lamborghini’s new junior supercar.

We got the opportunity to drive the hybrid mid-engined all-wheel drive coupé at Portugal’s Estoril circuit where it blew us away with its depth of ability. The amazing traction from the hybrid all-wheel drive system gave the Lambo controllability to go with its fearsome power. And it’s a real looker too, while being a little more spacious inside than its Huracán predecessor.

Audi RS3 Sedan. (AUDI)

AUDI RS3 SEDAN

The only production car that still uses a five-cylinder engine, the RS3 is a modern classic in the making.

Newly updated, the high-performance Audi is available as a five-door Sportback and a four-door Sedan, and the 2.5l engine fires a lively 294kW to the road via quattro all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

With its mix of pace, grippy handling and practicality, and being the last of Audi’s five-cylinder breed, the RS3 Sedan carries the allure of a future classic that could appreciate in value.

Volkswagen Golf TSI. (DENIS DROPPA)

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF TSI

Decades of evolution have turned the VW Golf into a compelling blend of practicality and driver appeal.

The Golf 1.4 TSI was recently launched alongside the high-performance GTI, and it’s a car that goes about its way without fanfare; just quiet and unflustered competence.

It’s a little pricey against a new wave of competent Chinese rivals, but everything in the Golf falls into place in a happy blend of ergonomics, easygoing performance and refinement.

Lexus GX 550. (LEXUS)

LEXUS GX550

A 3.5l V6 turbo petrol engine with 260kW makes this premium SUV a more exciting prospect than its Toyota Prado cousin, which uses a 150kW 2.8l diesel, and helps justify the steep premium you pay for the Lexus.

The GX 550 is a brute in a silken glove that blends eager performance with great refinement, and brims with luxury features inside the deluxe cabin.

It offers a cushy ride thanks to adaptive variable suspension and genuine off-road ability, especially in the adventure-focused Overtrail guise.

Haval H7. (HAVAL)

HAVAL H7

The H7’s rugged, tough-boy image is backed by the ability to go off the beaten track in comfort, especially in the four-wheel drive version.

The 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine serves up a spirited 170kW while remaining respectably frugal.

Bountiful features make the roomy cabin a pleasant place to be and it has the most cleverly designed door bottles holders we’ve seen.

The clincher is a sub-R700,000 price that undercuts even the H7’s Chinese opposition in one of the market’s most popular segments.

Ford Ranger Raptor. (COLIN MILEMAN)

FORD RANGER RAPTOR

We conducted a six-month extended test of Ford’s rally-bred bakkie this year and found there’s more to it than just fire-spitting performance. Along with its ablity to zip from 0-100km/h in a hot hatch-like 6.7 seconds, the double cab can be impressively economical when you’re not pretending you’re racing it in the Dakar Rally.

When it’s playtime off road, there are few production vehicles that hold a candle to this Ford. Position-sensitive Fox dampers that adapt to driving conditions allow the bakkie to make rally-style leaps without bottoming-out the suspension.

Kia Carnival. (KIA)

KIA CARNIVAL

Available as a seven- or eight-seater, the updated Kia Carnival is the most powerful choice in the luxury MPV segment, backed up by excellent family practicality, ride comfort and fuel consumption.

The 148kW 2.2l turbo diesel engine, paired with a slick eight-speed auto gearbox, is a gem of frugal and free-revving performance.

The Carnival is also one of the most affordable choices in a competitive segment.