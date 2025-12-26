Motoring

Toyota expects to build more than 10-million cars in 2026: sources

Robust hybrid car demand is expected in the US

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

Toyota Motor's Century Coupe at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. (Issei Kato)

Toyota Motor has started notifying its parts suppliers that it expects its car output to exceed 10-million units in 2026 amid robust hybrid car demand in the US, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Toyota’s global output in the first 11 months of 2025 rose 4.9% from a year earlier to 9.18-million, and component makers anticipate its annual output to total about 10-million this year.

A Toyota spokesperson said the carmaker would not disclose specific figures for global production for 2026, but that it is sharing its estimates with related companies to help them set their output plans.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LIVE | Bafana meet Egypt in crunch Afcon clash in Agadir

2

US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria

3

Youth, 19, takes varsity fees to start regenerative egg farm

4

Triple murder in Nyanga on Christmas Day, witness elimination suspected

5

Mahlatse’s daily Afcon talking point: Bafana’s Makgopa, Aubaas seek chances against Egypt

Related Articles