All the new bakkies launched in South Africa in 2025

It was a busy year for the light commercial vehicle segment in South Africa, with a number of new bakkie brands and models making their debuts.

The bakkie market continues to be dominated by a trio of locally built contenders: the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

The Hilux has been the country’s best seller for many years and continues its strong run even with the new, ninth-generation Hilux to be launched in 2026. Newly available with a Legend 55 variant, it continues to rank as South Africa’s most popular new bakkie in combined single and double cab sales, with the Ranger the second most popular overall and best-selling double cab, with the Isuzu D-Max in third overall.

While the top three remain unchallenged, a number of imported rivals from India and China have begun making inroads into the bakkie scene — most notably the Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up, the GWM P-Series and the Foton Tunland G7 — all of which are notching up healthy sales. The competition continued to heat up, with several other new bakkies entering the local market in 2025:

CHANGAN HUNTER

Chinese brand Changan has returned to South Africa with an extensive model range, including the new Hunter double cab bakkie in turbo diesel and REEV (range-extended electric vehicle) guises.

Changan Hunter TD. (CHANGAN)

The turbo diesel models are available in 4x2 and 4x4 variants, both powered by a 2.0l engine offering 110kW/350Nm. The turbo diesels have an impressive array of comfort and safety features for prices of R449,900 (two-wheel drive) and R569,900 (four-wheel drive).

The Hunter REEV packs 200kW and 470Nm, blending electric power with a 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine that acts as a generator for extended range. With a modern cabin that feels more like a premium SUV, the luxurious electric double cab is priced at R799,900.

BYD SHARK

Chinese giant BYD entered the segment this year with its Shark 6, a plug-in hybrid launched as the country’s most powerful pickup with its outputs of 321kW and 650Nm, dethroning the Ford Ranger Raptor’s 292kW and 583Nm.

BYD Shark 6. (BYD)

Priced at R959,900, the Shark 6 is available as a double cab model with all-wheel drive and claims a fuel consumption of 9.6l/100km.

JAC T9 HUNTER

JAC unveiled its T9 Hunter, originally a special edition model built by the Chinese marque to commemorate the bakkie’s record-breaking 24-hour endurance run at Pretoria West’s Gerotek test facility in April.

JAC T9 Hunter. (JAC)

Based on the T9 Super Lux and available in 4x2 and 4x4 guises, this flagship model stands out with a more powerful version of the 2.0l four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, producing 144kW and 487Nm of torque. The motor is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and offers a maximum braked towing capacity of up to 3,500kg.

The T9 Hunter 4x2 retails for R629,900, while the 4x4 version is priced at R689,900.

FOTON TUNLAND V7/V9

Positioned above the Tunland G7, the V7 and V9 are larger and more luxurious, with a digitised cabin, synthetic leather upholstery and electrically adjustable front seats.

All versions are powered by a 2.0l turbo diesel engine with 120kW and 450Nm and a 48V mild-hybrid system for enhanced fuel efficiency, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Foton Tunland V7 and V9. (FOTON)

The more workhorse-based V7 has rear leaf-spring suspension, while the V9 has a more comfortable-riding multi-link setup.

Both the V7 and V9 are packed with luxury features, and prices of the four-model lineup, available in 4x2 and 4x4 guises, range from R689,900 to R799,900.

TOYOTA HILUX LEGEND 55

The country’s favourite bakkie is nearly 10 years old in its current incarnation, but Toyota has kept it fresh with facelifts and updates, the latest being the introduction of the Legend 55 model.

Toyota Hilux Legend 55. (TOYOTA)

Its age is showing inside the cabin, but the Legend 55 package revs up the external styling with chromed and gloss black embellishments, added features such as a lockable roller shutter and rubberised load box, and a striking sand beige colour option.

LDV TERRON 9

After entering the local market in 2024 with its T60 range of bakkies, Chinese brand LDV this year bolstered its lineup with the larger and more luxurious Terron 9 double cab.

LDV Terron 9. (DENIS DROPPA)

The strikingly styled double cab has a giant grille and is sold in two 4x4 models: the R779,900 Premium and the R849,900 Flagship. The latter is a luxury model with features such as an electronic tailgate, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation and massaging, and 20” alloy wheels.

All versions are powered by a 2.5l turbo diesel engine with outputs of 163kW and 520Nm, powering both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

NISSAN NAVARA STEALTH & WARRIOR

Nissan launched two new double cab versions of its locally built Navara bakkie this year.

Priced at R924,000, the Warrior double cab slots in as the new range-topper. A tougher, off-road focused version of the Navara Pro-4X, developed by Premcar for the South African market, it features lifted suspension, wider tracks, enhanced angles, and rugged styling.

Nissan Navara Warrior. (NISSAN)

It is the vehicle used in this year’s Spirit of Africa, an annual off-road challenge run by legendary racer Sarel van der Merwe.

If that’s too rich for your pocket, the Navara Stealth is a bold, blacked-out special edition bakkie that slots under the premium Warrior and Pro ranges. It has fewer features than the Warrior but is powered by the same 2.5l turbo diesel engine with outputs of 140kW/450Nm. The 4x2 sells for R695,200 and the 4x4 for R779,200.

GWM P300

GWM unveiled its P300 one-tonne bakkie in South Africa to slot in under the GWM P500.

It is available in single and double cab models with a choice of two turbo diesel engines: a 2.0l with outputs of 120kW/400Nm, and a 2.4l mustering 135kW/480Nm.

GWM P300. (GWM)

The cabin blends premium finishes with high tech and lots of features, and the GWM P300 is a budget alternative to mainstream brands.

Prices range from R414,950 to R699,900.

JMC VIGUS

JMC (Jiangling Motors Corporation) has revealed aggressive pricing for its newly launched Vigus in South Africa, with the Chinese bakkie entering the market as one of the country’s most affordable one-tonner ranges.

The Vigus single cab 4x2 is priced at R299,900, while the double cab retails at R439,900 for the 4x2 model and R499,900 for the 4x4.

JMC Vigus. (JMC)

The Vigus single cab workhorse is powered by a 2.4l turbo diesel engine with outputs of 103kW and 310Nm, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The more leisure-focused double cab variants are powered by a 2.0l turbo diesel with 104kW and 350Nm, mated to eight-speed automatic transmissions.

ISUZU D-MAX X-RIDER BLACK

Isuzu launched the limited-edition D-Max X-Rider Black, a 150-unit double cab bakkie with bold styling and a premium interior.

Isuzu D-Max X-Rider Black. (ISUZU)

It makes a statement with blacked-out styling complemented by Onyx Black paint, 18” gloss black alloy wheels and red trimmings. Inside, the dark theme continues with black leather seats and red contrast stitching.

Powered by a 110kW/350Nm 1.9l turbo diesel engine, the D-Max Rider Black is available in 4x2 and 4x4 versions priced between R664,100 and R770,400.