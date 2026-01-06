Motoring

Picture yourself rollin’: Tupac Shakur’s Hummer goes on auction

The ultimate 1990s rapper ride was owned by one of the most legendary hip hop stars

Motoring Staff

Tupac in his customised Hummer H1 in 1996. (Bonhams)

A customised 1996 Hummer H1 pickup owned by rap legend Tupac Shakur is to be auctioned by Bonhams in Scottsdale, US, on January 23.

A highly collectible piece of hip-hop history, the black four-door hardtop was the last car bought by the best-selling artist shortly before his death in September 1996.

It features modifications from 2Pac’s ownership including rugged off-road enhancements such as large tyres, a brush guard, winch and roof spotlight. Inside, the boxy SUV had luxury touches such as a Clarion audio system, burl wood trim and beige leather, plus unique items like an external PA system with sirens.

The customised black Hummer is powered by a 6.5l diesel engine. (Bonhams)

The vehicle, which was previously auctioned for $206,531 (R3.4m) in 2017, is powered by a 6.5l V8 diesel engine which lays down the power via a four-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

