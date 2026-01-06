VW and Porsche recall more than 500,000 US cars with rearview camera glitch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The VW recall follows a similar one by luxury subsidiary Porsche. File photo.

Problems with the rearview camera have forced Porsche and now parent company Volkswagen to recall more than 500,000 vehicles collectively in the US, where the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the latest round of measures on Tuesday.

Volkswagen Group of America, including its Audi subsidiary, is recalling 356,649 vehicles in the US due to a software error that can lead to problems displaying the rearview camera image, the NHTSA said.

Volkswagen recorded annual sales in the US market of almost 380,000 units in 2024 and almost 330,000 in 2023.

Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The recall follows an announcement last week that the German vehicle group’s luxury subsidiary Porsche would recall 173,538 vehicles in the US, also due to a rearview camera problem, one of the largest single safety recalls issued by Porsche Cars North America in recent years.

Last year, the NHTSA issued recalls of Hyundai Motor America, Ford Motor, Toyota Motor and Chrysler vehicles over similar rearview camera issues that increase the risk of a crash.

The Volkswagen recall affects certain models from 2019 to 2026, with dealers to update the software free of charge, the agency said.

Reuters