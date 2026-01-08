Volvo SA recalls EX30 electric cars over fire risk

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volvo EX30 owners are warned not to charge their vehicle over 70%.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has notified consumers about a recall of 372 Volvo EX30 electric cars by Volvo Car South Africa.

This recall affects certain EX30 Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance models from 2024 to 2026, which were sold from December 29 2025, in Gauteng.

According to Volvo Car South Africa, the recall is due to a potential issue with the high-voltage (HV) battery. In rare cases, the battery may overheat when charged to a high level, which could potentially result in a thermal event, posing a fire risk.

Owners of the affected vehicles are advised to limit their car’s maximum charge level to 70% until a fix is available.

“Consumers are urged to take this recall seriously and arrange for the necessary inspection and repair at their nearest authorised dealerships. All corrective work relating to this recall will be carried out at no cost to the consumer,” said Volvo Cars.