Cassidy secures maiden Formula E win for Citroën in Mexico

Nick Cassidy, competing for the French manufacturer's debut in the all-electric series, also took the championship lead with 40 points, having finished third in Sao Paulo last month.

Nick Cassidy delivered Citroën their first Formula E victory on Saturday in Mexico City, securing his maiden win of the 12th season while navigating an incident-packed second round that lived up to its reputation for unpredictable racing.

“The atmosphere here is second to none. To win with Citroën, what a dreamy start and what a moment,” said Cassidy. “There’s a statistic that whoever wins this race will get the championship, so I wasn’t going to give that one up.”

Swiss Edoardo Mortara from Mahindra finished second after a strong defensive drive against Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, who completed the podium.

Former Formula One driver Nyck de Vries endured a particularly difficult day when problems with his Mahindra car forced a stop on lap 17 that brought out a yellow flag to add to the chaos.

The traditionally unpredictable Mexican round saw drivers fighting for every position in the late stages, with Porsche’s Nico Muller and his teammate Pascal Wehrlein trying their best to reach the podium.

Cassidy became the biggest beneficiary of the chaos, however, as he secured Citroën’s debut victory.