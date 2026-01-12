Michael Schumacher’s 1992 Belgian Grand Prix-winning F1 car up for auction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Michael Schumacher in B192-05 on his way to his first of a record-setting total of 91 F1 race wins at the 1992 Belgian Grand Prix.

One of the most significant cars in Formula One history is heading to auction later this month, with UK-based auction house Broad Arrow offering Michael Schumacher’s first Grand Prix–winning car.

The machine in question, a 1992 Benetton B192 chassis B192-05, carried Schumacher to victory at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in August 1992. It marked the first of the seven-time world champion’s 91 career wins and came exactly one year after his Formula One debut at the same circuit.

The car is expected to sell for more than €8.5m. (Robin Möhl/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions)

Broad Arrow will offer the car as part of its Global Icons: Europe Online auction, which runs from January 23 to 30. The car is expected to sell for more than €8.5m (R163m).

Designed by Rory Byrne, the B192 is regarded as a turning point in Formula One history. It was the last Grand Prix-winning car to use a manual gearbox, with Schumacher managing an H-pattern six-speed transmission in wet and demanding conditions at Spa. He beat a field that included Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell and Mika Häkkinen in a rain-affected race that ran for 44 laps.

The Benetton B192-05 was the last Grand Prix-winning car to use a manual gearbox. (Robin Möhl/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions)

The victory launched one of the sport’s most successful careers. By the time Schumacher retired, he held records for world titles, wins, pole positions, podium finishes and fastest laps.

After the 1992 season, the car remained at the Benetton team’s Enstone base in the UK, later becoming part of Renault’s classic collection after its takeover of the team. In 2015 it was sold along with two other Benetton chassis to LRS Formula, owned by Laurent Redon, a specialist in the operation and restoration of historic Formula One cars.

Power is provided by a Ford HBA7 3.5l V8 engine. (Robin Möhl/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions)

Redon, who tested for Minardi in 1998 and Benetton in 1999, oversaw a full restoration of the car. According to a 2024 sales attestation, chassis B192-05 received a complete chassis overhaul and engine and gearbox rebuilds and remains in running condition.

The car was acquired by its current owner in 2016 and is being offered publicly for the first time.