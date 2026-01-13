Electric surge fuels double-digit sales growth for MINI

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Countryman accounts for nearly a third of total MINI volume.

The new, fourth-generation MINI delivered a successful 2025 for the brand.

With a total global volume of 288,290 vehicles, MINI achieved a sales increase of 17.7% compared with 2024.

Particularly impressive was the high demand for battery electric vehicles, said Jean-Philippe Parain, head of the MINI brand.

“With 105,535 fully electric MINIs delivered in 2025 (+87.9%), the brand achieved a new record in electromobility, resulting in more than every third MINI sold worldwide being electric,” he said.

“In many markets, the share is significantly above 50%, such as in the Netherlands, Türkiye, Sweden and China.”

A growth driver was the largest model in the product portfolio, the MINI Countryman, with a 32.4% share of the total MINI volume. In 2025, 93,305 Countryman units were sold worldwide (+15.2%), while the fully electric Countryman achieved sales growth of 81.8% compared with 2024.

The sporty John Cooper Works (JCW) sub-brand sold 25,630 units in 2025 (+59.5%) to set a new record and achieved 8.9% of the total MINI volume.

The traditional MINI Cooper family, comprising the Cooper 3-door, Cooper 5-door and the Convertible, sold 162,789 units for a sales increase of 10.3% compared with the previous year.

Starting in 2026, the Cooper 3-door, 5-door and Convertible — both electric and combustion engine versions — will be available in the new MINI Paul Smith Edition, which combines the style of the British designer with the playful, optimistic and independent spirit of the MINI brand.

The latest generation MINI was launched in early 2024 as the fourth modern MINI range to be produced by BMW.