Honda unveils refreshed H mark for future electric and hybrid cars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Honda has announced a refreshed version of its “H mark” badge, which will be adopted as the new symbol of its automobile business as it prepares to introduce its next generation of electric and hybrid vehicles.

The updated emblem will be applied to new models from 2027, beginning with EVs and major hybrid-electric (HEV) products. Its use will also extend to dealership branding, communications and Honda’s automotive motorsport activities.

The iconic H mark was first introduced in 1963 and since then has undergone several revisions. Honda says the latest design reflects its increased focus on electrification and intelligent technologies and will be rolled out gradually across its global automobile operations.