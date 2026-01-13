Nascar brings back classic ‘chase’ format for 2026 playoffs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The original "chase" format that was used from 2004-13 is back and will include the top 16 drivers in the points standings through 26 races.

Nascar’s Cup Series future will be a blast from the past as the original 10-race postseason returns in 2026 with 16 drivers battling it out for the title over the final two months.

The original “chase” format that was used from 2004 to 2013 is back and will include the top 16 drivers in the points standings through 26 races. A race win is not an automatic qualifier for a playoff spot.

Instead of 40 points for a race win, a trip to Victory Lane is now worth 55 points, not including stage points earned in a race. Second place will still be 35 points, with one point less for each ensuing finishing spot.

The regular-season champion will start the 10-race playoff with 2,100 points, while the runner-up will open with 2,075 points. The third-place driver will have 2,065 points, with five points less for each playoff driver down the line.

“As Nascar transitions to a revised championship model, the focus is on rewarding driver and team performance each and every race,” Nascar president Steve O’Donnell said in a media statement. “At the same time, we want to honour Nascar’s storied history and the traditions that have made the sport so special.

“Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and this format is designed to honour their passion every single race weekend.”

The playoff chase is set to conclude with the November 8 Nascar Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The last track was host to the season finale in 2019. Phoenix Raceway, which remains in the playoff rotation, had been host of the final race every season since 2020.

The return to the chase format ends a system that has been used since 2014, where drivers were eliminated as the playoffs progressed and points were reset.

Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports is the defending 2025 Cup Series champion, earning his second career title and third in six seasons for the team.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, previously known as the Xfinity Series, will have a 24-race regular season and a nine-race playoff with 12 drivers. The Truck Series will have an 18-race regular season and a seven-race playoff with 10 drivers.

Reuters