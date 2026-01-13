Nio to expand European business operations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chinese EV maker Nio vowed to continue to advance its business operations in Europe.

Chinese EV maker Nio vowed to continue to advance its business operations in Europe after the European Commission set out the conditions on Monday for China-made EV makers to replace EU tariffs with minimum price plans.

“We are pleased to see China and the EU making steady progress toward consensus on the basis of mutual respect,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.