Nio to expand European business operations

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio is on track to unveil a new model under a mass-market brand by the end of this month, a senior executive told Reuters on Monday.
Chinese EV maker Nio vowed to continue to advance its business operations in Europe after the European Commission set out the conditions on Monday for China-made EV makers to replace EU tariffs with minimum price plans.

“We are pleased to see China and the EU making steady progress toward consensus on the basis of mutual respect,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Related Articles